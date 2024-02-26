Drug dealer, 15, caught with cannabis, mobile phones and two knives in Bedford
A boy – aged 15 – has been caught with a staggering array of items following a police chase in Bedford on Saturday (February 24).
The teenager was found with:
A large quantity of cannabis
Several mobile phones
Scales
TWO knives
Officers first spotted him and two others acting suspiciously in the area of Conduit Road and Woburn Road following tip-offs of drug dealing. But when police approached them, the gang split up and disappeared pretty sharpish with the police jumping in the panda to find them.
Eventually, between Conduit Road and Bromham Road, officers nabbed one of the suspects but were shocked not only by the items he was carrying but his age.
One officer said on social media: “Children, carrying drugs and weapons on our streets. Well, tonight we have taken a quantity of drugs off the streets – but more importantly we have taken two dangerous knives off the street too.
“All this was possible because two PCSOs were out patrolling their areas, knowing the issues in their communities, knowing the intel and using their skills as PCSOs to get officers to the area to search and arrest the suspect.”