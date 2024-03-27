Driver arrested after pedestrian seriously injured in crash at Bedford's Greyfriars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following a road traffic collision in the town centre yesterday (Tuesday) which left a man seriously injured

At around 6.30pm, officers were called to the collision between a black Audi A6 car with a pedestrian at the junction of Greyfriars with Midland Road.

The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital and the driver of the Audi – a man in his 20s – was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The collision happened in the early evening, where there were a number of people. We are also interested in speaking with any of the drivers waiting at the traffic light junction at the time of the collision and those that may have captured the collision on dashcam.”