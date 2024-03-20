Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink-driver who bought NINE pints of Guinness and a pint of cider has been jailed for five years for killing an 83-year-old man.

Jason Briars, 54, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on A507 near Maulden in November 2021.

The court heard that Briars was driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, after spending four and a half hours in a local bar, where he had bought nine pints of Guinness and a pint of cider.

Despite drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, Briars proceeded to drive his Ford Transit van along the A507 where he veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Corsa, 83-year-old Thomas De Lacy, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

A witness reported Briars had been driving erratically in the moments leading up to the incident. After the collision Briars got out of his van and appeared to be stumbling. He was also said to have slurred speech.

Briars, of Ampthill Road, Flitwick was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (March 15) having pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a prior hearing. He has also been disqualified from driving for four and a half years.

Detective Constable Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The irresponsible, reckless and dangerous actions of Jason Briars on the evening in November 2021 led to the loss of a life.