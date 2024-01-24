Dog attacks Chinese Water Deer near Bedford - but owners are nowhere to be seen
The police are asking dog owners to keep their pets under control after a Chinese Water Deer was savagely attacked.
The incident happened last Friday (January 19) in Ampthill, close to Gas House Lane – and the dog owners were nowhere to be seen.
In a post on social media, officers said: “The dog was significantly blooded as a result of this attack so we presume the owners would be aware that something untoward had happened.
“This is the second incident like this in this area. We have had other similar incidents over the last week elsewhere in Bedfordshire – so we are reminding dog owners to keep their dogs under proper control at all times.
“The Wildlife & Rural Crime Team investigate these incidents as they are specialists in this area of policing. It is worth remembering that if your dog physically gets hold of an animal there are likely animal welfare offences if you do not alleviate the suffering of that animal be that by taking it to a vet, calling the RSPCA or in the worst cases arranging for the animal to be put to sleep by a competent and capable person.”