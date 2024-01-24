Dog attacks Chinese Water Deer near Bedford - but owners are nowhere to be seen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are asking dog owners to keep their pets under control after a Chinese Water Deer was savagely attacked.

The incident happened last Friday (January 19) in Ampthill, close to Gas House Lane – and the dog owners were nowhere to be seen.

In a post on social media, officers said: “The dog was significantly blooded as a result of this attack so we presume the owners would be aware that something untoward had happened.

A dog attacked a Chinese Water Deer in Ampthill (Picture: Ampthill Community Policing Team)

“This is the second incident like this in this area. We have had other similar incidents over the last week elsewhere in Bedfordshire – so we are reminding dog owners to keep their dogs under proper control at all times.