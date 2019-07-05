Do you recognise man who could help police investigate Bedford alleyway robbery?

Do you know the man in this picture? Police think that he could help them investigate a robbery.

Detectives investigating a robbery in Bedford have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The incident took place shortly before 5pm last Wednesday (26 June), in an alleyway off Bedford’s High Street, linking to Howard Street.

Detective Constable Luke Williams, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he might have information about this incident and would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

If you have any information in relation to the CCTV image please call DC Williams on 101 quoting 40/36504/19. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also report to police via our online reporting tool.