Distinct painted mural among rubbish dumped behind old Bedford Post Office
Among the materials dumped behind the old post office in Dane Street was a large piece of plasterboard featuring part of a distinct painted mural.
If you recognise it, know where it might have come from, or saw the fly-tipping first hand visit here to report it to Bedford Borough Council’s enviro crime officers.
The council confirmed it is reviewing CCTV but admitted in a post on social media “because we don’t yet know the exact time the waste was dumped, we’re relying on the eyes and ears of our community. Your information could make all the difference.”
It added: “We know how frustrating fly-tipping is – it’s not just an eyesore, it costs taxpayers to clear, poses risks to the environment, and spoils spaces we all share. That’s why we work hard with residents to tackle it together.”