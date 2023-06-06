'Disappointing' response from Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner over illegal fox hunting says charity

Festus Akinbusoye is one of 12 PCCs to have responded to the League Against Cruel Sports

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner’s response on illegal hunting is “disappointing”, an animal welfare charity has said.

Hunting with dogs has been illegal in England and Wales for almost 20 years.

However, the League Against Cruel Sports believes that not enough police resources are being allocated to tackle the issue.

So it has asked its supporters to write to their police and crime commissioners (PCC) to ask them to make tackling fox hunting a priority.

On its website, the League said the role of a PCC is “to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account”.

A League email last week said that Bedfordshire’s PCC, Festus Akinbusoye, is one of the 12 that have responded so far.

In his statement, commissioner Akinbusoye said: “The operational policing response to all illegal activity is the responsibility of the chief constable, and not the police and crime commissioner.

“I support firm policing of all illegal activity in the countryside including illegal hunting, poaching and hare coursing, as well as the illegal interference with lawful activities.

“Rural crime blights our countryside and there is no place in any of our communities for intimidation and violence, theft of livestock, equipment and vehicles, and the destruction of livelihoods.

“I am pleased that the chief constable shares my determination to have offenders dealt with robustly and to put them in front of the courts swiftly in order that we may all enjoy the beautiful Bedfordshire countryside, and those in our agricultural communities can go about their lives safely.”

Emma Judd, head of campaigns and communications at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Mr Akinbusoye’s response is disappointing in that he has failed to address the fact that illegal hunting continues under the guise of so-called trail hunting, and the impact it has on rural lives and livelihoods.