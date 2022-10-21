Did you witness incident in Bedford town centre?
Unfortunately, police aren’t releasing any further details
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Do you recognise this woman?
Officers want to speak to her as they believe she witnessed an incident in Bedford, near Midland Road/Greyfriars at around 1.45am on September 11.
Unfortunately, the police aren’t releasing any other details.
Most Popular
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or use our online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/53097/22.