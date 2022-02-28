Did you see fight between men with baseball bats in Bedford's Prime Ministers area?
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:20 pm
A gang of men armed with baseball bats were seen fighting in Stanley Street, Bedford, on Saturday night.
Onlookers were shocked to see a group walking down the street at 9pm when a fight broke out.
By the time polioce arrived, the group had already scattered.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 40/11392/22 or report it online