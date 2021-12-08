Did you see attempted stabbing in Bedford's Midland Road?
Police say details are limited and hope witnesses can help
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 10:44 am
Were you in Bedford's Midland Road on Sunday, November 21?
If so, the police would like to hear from you as they need more information following an attempted stabbing at around 10.15pm.
The victim was approached by a man carrying a Stanley knife but fortunately wasn’t seriously injured - although his coat was ripped by the knife.
There are limited details of the suspect - but if you who were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or a man acting suspiciously, call police on 101, quoting 40/62645/21 or report it online