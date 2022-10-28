The devastated family of a 19-year-old student from Bedford has paid tribute to him after he was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Luke O’Connor, a business management student at Manchester Metropolitan University, was stabbed in Fallowfield in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 26).

Greater Manchester Police officers were called to Wilmslow Road at 2am and carried out CPR – but Luke, a former Sharnbrook Upper School student, died of his injuries after being taken to hospital.

Police say they are actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "Our hearts yearn for the loss of Luke; we are truly devastated by this tragedy. Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return.

"He loved the freedom of student living and studying and was loving life in Manchester.

"Luke was the youngest of three boys in our family and was a gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future.

"His biggest dream was to travel the world, but now Luke will never be able to fulfil that dream.

"Luke loved music, football and was a big supporter of Liverpool Football Club, who he followed religiously from a young age.

"He had a profound impact on so many people throughout his life. He was truly one of a kind, who’s presence would light up any room.

"Luke’s friends also adored him, as he adored them. They often called Luke a ‘Legend’ and ‘the life and soul’ of everything he did. Everyone who met him, truly loved him.

"Our lively, bubbly, beautiful boy has been taken from us and our family are now left with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

"Justice needs to be served as we have lost our beautiful young Luke, who was robbed of life.

"We will continue to honour his name for as long as we are all here, and his legacy with go on forever.”

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of Greater Manchester Police South Manchester Division said: "This was a terrible crime which has robbed a young man of his life and my thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.”

DS Jones assured Manchester residents and Luke’s family that officers are working around the clock and carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

He said: ”We are actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender to ensure they are brought to justice."

According to the force, there will be more officers out on the streets in Fallowfield and the surrounding area over the coming days to gather intelligence and reassure the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 quoting Log 240 of 26/10/22. Alternatively, you can report information here.

