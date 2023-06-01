‘Despicable’ husband and wife from Bedford jailed after abusing children for over two decades

Detective Sergeant Ben Searle said he hoped the children can now move forward with their lives

A husband and wife from Bedford have been jailed for almost 30 years for the ‘dreadful’ abuse of several children, spanning over two decades.

Martin Bayes was convicted of 15 charges of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice when he threatened one victim if they told anyone. The 52-year-old was handed a 22-year sentence, with an additional five years on licence.

His wife Dianne Bayes was jailed for five years after she was found to have been complicit in his offending. She was convicted of three charges relating to child cruelty, assault and encouraging children to engage in sexual activity.Both Martin and Dianne Bayes of Luke Place, Bedford, were found guilty following a five-week trial at Luton Crown Court in March this year and were sentenced on Tuesday (May 30).Detective Sergeant Ben Searle from Bedfordshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “This was a particularly complex investigation, which has taken over two years to complete, and our team worked particularly diligently to support the victims and secure justice for them.

Martin and Dianne Bayes

“I really hope that now these despicable offenders are behind bars, each of the victims who have all experienced such dreadful abuse can get some closure and move forward with their lives.“Combatting violence against women and girls is a huge focus in policing at the moment and we want to encourage people to come forward and report anything has happened to you, no matter how long ago it happened. It is never too late to come forward and tell us.”

Anyone who wants to report sexual abuse can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via an online form.

The force has specialist teams dedicated to supporting victims and works with a range of other agencies to provide support.

Visit the force website for guidance on getting victim support.

Martin Bayes.