Dealer jailed after concealing drugs in a Bedford flat

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was found concealing drugs when police raided a Bedford flat.

Dale Williams, 30, of Wigston, Leicestershire, was sentenced to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug offences.

Williams was arrested on May 16 after police executed a warrant in Clapham Road, Bedford.

When he was searched, officers found cash in his pockets and that he was concealing a number of wraps of drugs. He also showed officers three phones on a table which he said belonged to him.

During a search of the property, officers recovered scales, more cash and cling film.

In interview, Williams answered ‘no comment’ to all questions. but was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

At Luton Crown Court on Friday he was sentenced to four years for each offence, to run concurrently.

County lines offenders typically run drugs lines from other areas into counties such as Bedfordshire, often exploiting vulnerable people and taking over their home as a base for their criminal operation.

They will also often recruit children to act as drug runners for them.

PC James West heads up Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Nola team tackling county lines and led last month’s operation.

He said: “All the signs suggested that Williams was involved in drug dealing – from the fact he had concealed drugs, to the things that were seized from the property.

“Among some people it’s thought that drug dealing is lucrative, but it’s not a safe or glamorous thing to become involved with. Concealing drugs is incredibly dangerous, not to mention the other risks that are associated with this type of criminality, including the threat of violence.

“This is the second county line we have had a major impact on in Bedford in a matter of weeks, and we will continue to make our county a hostile environment for those involved in organised crime.

“We continue to encourage people to report information about drug dealing – each report of information allows us to continue to build an intelligence picture about an area, and when we have enough intelligence we can take action.”

Anyone with any information about drug criminality or activity in their area is asked to call 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.