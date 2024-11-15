‘Dangerous’ Sharnbrook man jailed for causing explosion in makeshift bedroom lab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who caused an explosion inside a makeshift laboratory inside his home in Sharnbrook has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Haydon, 48, was left with life-changing injuries after a blast that shattered his bedroom windows in April 2023.

Police officers found a makeshift laboratory in his bedroom with more than 150 volatile chemicals and material that could be used to make explosive devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Haydon’s laptops, detectives found explosive and IEDs production documents.

Matthew Haydon. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

His internet history revealed he had looked at the ‘penalty for illegal possession of explosives’, and videos showed him testing explosives and chemical reactions in public areas and inside his home.

Haydon was arrested and charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

During the trial at the Old Bailey in April this year, witnesses described seeing him ‘shooting targets in his garden and burning things on top of his fridge freezer in the garden’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others reported seeing him in the woods dressed in ‘military uniform with a shooters belt kit’.

Chemical experiment in the kitchen and damage to his windows after blast. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Mr Justice Johnson, classed him as ‘dangerous’ as he jailed Haydon for four years and six months, with a further four years on licence.

Haydon will also be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order indefinitely. The order will prevent him from creating explosive devices and buying or possessing chemicals used in the manufacturing of homemade explosives.

Detective Inspector Rich Stott of the Bedfordshire’s Major Crime Unit said: “The explosion Haydon caused underscores the dangers of unlicensed handling of explosive materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By his own admission, a residential bedroom is not the appropriate place for materials of this nature to be stored or experimented with. As such, Haydon has no one else to blame but himself. This was a dangerous obsession that quite easily could have taken his life and that of the people around him.

“The circumstances of this case serve as a stark reminder to the severe legal and physical consequences tied to such activities.”