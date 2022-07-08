Dangerous predators who kidnapped and raped a woman in Bedford jailed for 52 years

Three men who targeted a woman in Bedford and “subjected her to every woman’s worst nightmare” when they kidnapped and raped her have been jailed for a total of 52 years.

Detectives branded Gemti Hyka, Ibrahim Bezati and Vullnet Haka as “dangerous sexual predators” for their degrading attack on the victim in September.

And the judge said they had treated her as ‘less than human’.

L to R: Vullnet Haka, Ibrahim Bezati and Gemti Hyka

During her ordeal the victim was threatened, forced to take cocaine and humiliated before being raped by Hyka and Bezati.

The court heard how she was in Bedford town centre with friends one evening, when she was approached initially by Hyka. A friend warned Hyka off before they walked away.

But unhappy with being ignored, Hyka waited until he saw the victim alone in the town centre and kidnapped her.

And while she bravely tried to signal for help when he stopped at a garage in Newnham Avenue, she was unsuccessful.

Whilst in the car Hyka referred to himself as “her boyfriend”. In a desperate plea to get away, the victim replied: “if you’re my boyfriend, you wouldn’t hurt me”.

But vile Hyka took her to a house in Kempston where he was joined by two other men, Bezati and Haka.

After being held against her will for three hours, the victim managed to escape and flagged down a member of the public who helped her contact the police and her family.

Hyka, 31, of Cambridge Road; Bezati, 36, of Caves Lane, and Haka, 33, of Washburn Close, all from Bedford, were sentenced today (Friday, July 8) at Luton Crown Court.

Hyka had been found guilty of one count of kidnap, one count of false imprisonment and three counts of rape.

Bezati and Haka were both found guilty of one count of false imprisonment and two counts of rape.

His Honour Judge Steven Evans, at sentencing, said Hyka, Bezati and Haka subjected the victim to “every woman’s worst nightmare”. They “degraded the victim and treated her like she was less than human”, he said.

Hyka was sentenced to 26 years, 21 of which is custodial, with an extended five years to be served on licence. Bezati was sentenced to 17 years and Haka was sentenced to 14 years.

Each man will have to serve a minimum of two thirds of their sentence before being considered for parole.

They will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Hannah Latton, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team said: “These men are dangerous sexual predators. They preyed on the victim and saw their opportunity to kidnap her when she was alone, before subjecting her to a horrific rape and humiliation.

“These men and their actions have had a significant life-changing impact on the victim, and I can only commend her bravery throughout the case. She showed tremendous courage by facing her attackers in court, when these men also had the audacity to deny the offences.

“I also want to commend the member of the public who helped the victim, who was also commended by the judge, for their support and compassion towards her.

“Thankfully, incidents such as these are incredibly rare, but they have a massive impact on everyone involved as well as their wider friends and family.

“No one should ever be made to endure this kind of vile and repulsive predatory behaviour. I hope this result serves as reassurance that behaviour like this will not tolerated and we will do everything in our power to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

“If you are a victim or rape or sexual result, regardless of when it took place, please come forward; you will be believed and support is available.”

> Bedfordshire Police has a significant focus on tackling perpetrators of male violence against women and girls (MVAWG), and is working with other organisations to support and improve women’s safety across the county.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and its partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and Bedford Domestic Abuse Partnership (BDAP), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online.

You can also contact the SARC Emerald Centre by visiting the website, emailing [email protected] or calling 01234 897052.