Cyclist left with fractured leg following hit-and-run crash in Bedford
Police were called to a collision on Saturday, December 14 between 1.30pm and 2pm on Kimbolton Road near Sunderland Hill.
The car – described as a silver hatchback with a missing wing mirror – had left the scene before emergency services arrived.
Detective Constable Yasmin Bangerh said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this collision and are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it. Failing to stop at the scene is an offence, which we take very seriously.
“If you have information or any dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, please get in touch.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area from that time, should report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 241 of 14 December.