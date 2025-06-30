Cyclist killed in Bedford collision

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has died following a crash between a car and a cyclist in Bedford.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Broad Avenue (at the junction with Gloucester Road) at around 2.30pm on Friday (June 27).

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said; “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the person who died in this tragic collision.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances of the incident and would encourage anyone with dash-cam footage, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 277 of 27 June.