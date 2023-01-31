Crossbow seized as police storm Bedford homes amid cuckooing fears
It happened on Friday
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:30pm
Police seized this crossbow from an address on Friday (January 27).
It was retrieved after officers visited two addresses – one in Brickhill and one in Queen’s Park – over safeguarding fears.
Police received intel two vulnerable people were being cuckooed – which is when a home is taken over to establish an illegal drug dealing base.
At one address, this crossbow was seized, while at the other, officers dealt with a man for drug offences.