Crime crackdown in Bedford’s Midland Road “is already showing improvements”

A community-wide scheme to tackle crime and social issues in Midland Road is already showing results.

Operation Apex was launched two weeks ago by Bedfordshire Police with a range of partners, and is aimed at tackling crime and social issues.

Since then there have been a number of days of action taking place in and around the area.

And police say that feedback from local businesses and residents shows that violence in the area has already reduced since the operation began, while officers patrolling the area have noticed that street drinkers have not been congregating in the usual area.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedford community team, said: “It’s been a good start to Op Apex and the days of action have seen some good results. For example, we conducted four stop and searches, issued two cannabis warnings and one fixed penalty notice over the course of a week.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Bedford Borough Community Safety Partnership to target any issues that are causing problems in this area, as well encouraging and helping the residents to take back their community so they can make it a better place to live.”