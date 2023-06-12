Courageous Bedfordshire Police officers, staff and volunteers celebrated at annual awards

“I would like to congratulate all of our winners, runners up and everyone else who continues to contribute to policing, every day.”

Officers, staff and volunteers from across Bedfordshire Police were celebrated during the force’s annual force awards evening last week.

The force awards evening was held on Thursday (June 8) at Woburn Safari Park to celebrate the courage and outstanding contributions of police staff and force volunteers in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An officer who was seriously injured during an incident in Green Court, Luton in last year won of the PC Jon Henry Shield.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst at the awards evening

The officer faced a large fire engulfing the hallway of a property after being deployed to the area in April 2022, as part of an investigation into three attempted arson attacks. He entered the property without hesitation in a bid to save the life of the occupant. Having suffered significant injuries he helped his colleagues in ensuring the safety of residents.

The PC Jon Henry Shield is awarded to an officer for an act of bravery in memory of PCJon Henry who was murdered in George Street in 2007. Sunday marked the 16th anniversary of his death. He was fatally stabbed while responding to a report of a man attacking members of the public with a knife.

Also among the winners were the Bedfordshire Police training team. Sergeant Sandra Smith and Samantha Alexander were the winners of this year’s newest award category, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Champion. They were awarded for their work with Women of Colour in Policing and International Women’s Day events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst was ‘blown away’ by the stories of heroism and inclusivity during the evening. He said: “Last night’s ceremony was a fantastic way to celebrate all the incredible achievements of our officers and staff and my first as Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police.”