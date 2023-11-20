Council release CCTV images of men they want to speak to about fly-tipping in Bedford's Queen's Park
Environmental officers are cracking down
Do you recognise these men?
If so, the council wants to speak to them about fly-tipping on Old Ford End Road, Queen’s Park, Bedford, on Sunday, November 5.
In a post on social media, Bedford Borough Council said: “We take fly-tipping very seriously, not only does it make a mess of our streets but it is illegal.
“Our enforcement teams are working tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities, but we can’t do it alone, we need your help.”