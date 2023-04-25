News you can trust since 1845
Council in appeal to Bedford motorists after large volume of litter thrown from cars

If caught, you could be fined up to £2,500

By Clare Turner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 05:05 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:57 BST

Bedford Borough Council is calling on motorists to help in a clampdown on litter being thrown from cars.

It collected what it calls “large volumes of roadside litter” every day during targeted litter picks in February and March.

A roadside fine notice in BedfordA roadside fine notice in Bedford
A council spokesperson said: “With the growing number of dash cams in use, residents can now help us by providing video footage. Photos or video footage can be uploaded to help the council identify and take action against those responsible.

You can report it here

“Litter can be anything from a sweet wrapper or cigarette end, to a full bag of rubbish. It is a blight on our communities and it's important that everyone takes responsibility for their waste. We are working hard to keep our streets and public areas clean but we encourage the public to cooperate by not dropping litter from their vehicles and to support us by reporting littering online if they see it.”

Over 1,650 fixed penalty notices (FPN) have been issued to people by the council's environmental crime team in the last 12 months. Fines for littering can range from £100 for a FPN and up to £2,500 if prosecuted.

The council spokesperson added: “Everyone is being urged to play their part in keeping Bedford borough clean by not throwing litter from vehicles. Drivers must hold on to their litter until they can dispose of it properly. We all have a responsibility to keep our environment clean, safe and welcoming for everyone.”