Concerns over youth crime in Wixams - as residents urged to report issues to police

Wixams residents are not always reporting youth crime to the police as often as they publish incidents on social media, a meeting heard.

The latest crime stats for the village were discussed at yesterday’s Wixams Parish Council meeting (May 21).

Parish councillor Sam Mardel said: “The village is concerned about the increase in youth crime.

“I think [this is] something that is not necessary in the crime statistics, but I think it’s something that is becoming a massive concern within the village.”

Lakeview Village Hall, Wixams Screenshot Google Streetview © 2024 Google Image capture: Aug 2016

[But] we need to be putting out there if it’s not always being reported,” she said.

Tracy Duffy, the parish council’s clerk asked parish councillor Mardel for her data sources

“I’m looking at what’s been going on Spotted: Wixams [Facebook] community group,” she replied.

“There has been an awful lot of concerns that there has been a lot of hanging around with youths.”

Parish councillor Saqhib Ali, the chair, said: “There’s probably a hesitance to get them into trouble so it doesn’t get reported other than on Spotted.

“There are things that are reported so it’s that balance between anti social behaviour that most communities have and something that’s reportable.

“And if we report it unless [the police] give it a crime number it’s not going to get recorded anyway.”

Parish councillor Terry Christian asked what the outcome would be if everything was reported as residents need to realise the benefits to encourage them to take action.

Parish councillor Mardel said the more reports of crime would mean a greater police presence.

Parish councillor Christian said: “That’s the type of thing that we want to encourage, we want to make sure that we’ve got the outcome that we’re looking to achieve as due to the reporting.

“And that will then provide an incentive if that’s what the community wants,” he said.

Clerk Duffy pointed out that the older children/young adults have nowhere to go.

Parish councillor Mardel agreed and said she was planning to get the Youth Council up and running to engage with them to help find out what is needed to provide somewhere to go and things to do.