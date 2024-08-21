Concern over number of Bedford families facing homelessness due to domestic abuse

Domestic violence illustraion. Picture posed by models

Bedfordshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner (DPCC) is “concerned” about the increase in families seeking housing in Bedford borough due to domestic abuse.

One of DPCC Umme Ali’s roles is to support the commissioner to develop strategies to reduce violence against women and children, which forms a “vital part” of the commissioner’s police and crime plan.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) found that in 2020/21 Bedford Borough Council carried out 120 assessments of households that were either homeless or threatened with homelessness due to domestic abuse.

Two years later (2022/23) this had jumped to 172.

The DPCC said: “I am concerned to hear of the extent of this problem in the Bedford area.

“The plans that the police and crime commissioner (PCC) and I are making to reduce violence against women and children, and to protect victims, revolve around addressing the social and economic factors that affect both reporting and reoffending.

“The PCC financially supports voluntary groups that advise and support these victims.

“Victim and perpetrator accommodation is certainly something that has been brought to my attention, as there is certainly a correlation between homelessness and domestic abuse.

“I will ensure to discuss this matter further with Bedford Borough Council.

“Although housing is a council matter, partners within the social and criminal justice system must support one another to overcome any constraints.”

A Bedford Borough spokesperson said: “We continue to work with partners, including police, central government and local charitable organisations, to raise awareness of the help that is available to victims of domestic abuse and to encourage victims to approach the council for assistance.”

The Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership (BDAP) website bedsdv.org.uk/get-help/ has advice on where victims of domestic abuse can get help.

If you need to report domestic abuse, call 101. If someone is in immediate danger, phone the police on 999.