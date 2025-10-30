Cocaine and zombie knife found as four arrested in drug and weapons stops in Bedford

Four people were caught with drugs in Bedford as part of a national crack down on organised crime.

In Bedford, three men were arrested after suspected wraps of cocaine, a zombie knife and a bat were found in their vehicle.

In another stop, a teenager was arrested after a bag containing suspected Class A drugs and hundreds of pounds in cash was found.

Across the operations, police seized quantities of suspected Class A, B and C drugs along with vehicles, phones and other items believed to be linked to criminal activity.

Officers also recovered a large haul of stolen professional gardening equipment from a vehicle abandoned during a police chase in Aspley Guise.

Detective Superintendent Graham Bates from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Criminal networks rely on the road systems to move quickly across borders and avoid police detection, but these coordinated operations show our shared determination across forces to stop them in their tracks.

“The arrests made, disruption caused and intelligence gathered during these intensive periods of activity all contribute to long-term impact – but we won’t stop there.

“We are determined to keep the pressure on and make our county a hostile environment for criminals, to protect our communities from the harm caused by organised crime.”

