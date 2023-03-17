News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
7 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
7 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
9 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
10 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Cocaine and heroin dealing brothers from Bedford who used children as drug runners jailed

Large amounts of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis were seized by police

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:50 GMT

Two drug dealing brothers who exploited children to carry out their crimes have been jailed for almost nine years.

Shabaz Miah, 29, and Shazad Miah, 28, were arrested at Shabaz’s home address Oldfield Road, Bedford, in January.

Police had received reports both brothers were involved in an organised crime group dealing cocaine and heroin.

Most Popular
L, Shazad Miah and R, Shabaz Miah
L, Shazad Miah and R, Shabaz Miah
L, Shazad Miah and R, Shabaz Miah

Further information suggested they used children as drug runners and would threaten them with violence if they failed to carry out their orders.

Police searching the home found £20,000 in cash along with large amounts of cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth around £10,000 in a shed.

They also found other items associated with drug dealing, along with burner phones used to organise drug deals.

The brothers, both of Oldfield Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty to six drug dealing offences covering the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as possession of criminal property.

Both were today (Friday, March 17) handed four-year jail terms for drug offences at Luton Crown Court.

Shazad was given an additional nine-month sentence in connection to an unrelated affray in Peterborough.

Detective Constable Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs unit, who investigated the case, said: “Both men were found in possession of large amounts of drugs and cash, which evidently showed their part in a large-scale drug supply enterprise.

“The fact these two men involved children in their criminal enterprise shows the ruthless lengths these gangs will go to, putting young people at risk of serious harm in order to line their own pockets.

“This is the latest in a line of recent successes we have had in tackling serious and organised crime in Bedfordshire, and our teams will relentlessly pursue and disrupt those who practice this criminal line of work.”

Find out more about organised crime in Bedfordshire, the signs to spot and where to report concerns online.