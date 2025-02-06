Clophill man given suspended sentence after admitting to stalking

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from Clophill was handed a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage and stalking offences.

Colin Carpenter, 65, admitted to stalking involving serious alarm/distress, breach of his stalking order and two counts of criminal damage.

On Friday (January 31) Carpenter, of Mill Lane, Clophill, was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years for the crimes at Luton Crown Court.

He was order to do 200 hours unpaid work, 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement, wear an electric tag, and pay back various compensation amounts.

Detective Constable Chloe Vickery said: “Stalking can be incredibly traumatic for victims and linked to some of the highest harm crimes, including domestic abuse, sexual offences and even murder.

“We know people often wait to report stalking until the issue gets worse, but we would encourage anyone to report any incidents as soon as they happen.

“We are working hard to ensure we always get the best possible outcome for our victims, supporting them from the earliest opportunity and driving a whole system approach. We pursue perpetrators, and ensure we are using all powers and policies such as Stalking Protection Orders to protect people.”