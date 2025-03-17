Clapham man who sexually assaulted teen in his car is jailed

Errol Brown. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been put behind bars.

Errol Brown, 55 and of Bents Close in Clapham, drove his teenage victim to a layby on a country lane and assaulted her in the back of his car.

He had offered the girl a lift, but started touching her legs and trying to kiss her before stopping at a shop to buy her alcohol.

The attack happened on August 14, 2023 – but an investigation started after the victim told people close to her what had happened and reported it to police.

Brown was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child and on Friday, March 7 was sentenced to seven years behind bars at Luton Crown Court.

He will also be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Rebecca Crowley from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulternable People team said: “Brown took advantage of this young girl who trusted him as an adult to keep her safe and did the most despicable things.

“I highly commend the victim for coming forward and reporting what happened to her and for enduring a trial to ensure that Brown was punished for his actions.

“Child sexual abuse is one of the most monstrous of crimes and we work tirelessly to support the victims through an investigation and bring these perpetrators to justice.

“Please remember, it’s never too late to report a crime and you are helping us to put these dangerous perpetrators in prison.”

You can report sexual assault, even if non-recent, to Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101,