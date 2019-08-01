Clampdown on dog poo and antisocial cyclists extended for three more years

Two by-laws that apply to cyclists and dogs in Bedford have been extended for three more years.

One of the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) restricts cycling in the pedestrianised area of the town centre from 9am-6pm.

The other is a series of dog control orders for various locations across the borough, which were designed to tackle dog fouling.

Since the orders were introduced in 2016 more than 1,800 fixed penalty notices have been issued to individuals who have been found to be breaking them.

The extensions follow a public consultation.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment at Borough Hall, said “The introduction of these PSPOs followed complaints from the public and businesses about cycling, dog fouling and other dog-related issues.

“These orders will allow us to continue to carry out enforcement activities against these unwelcome and anti-social behaviours. It is a priority that our town centre, parks and open spaces continue to be clean, safe and welcoming environments for local residents and visitors to our borough.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in this consultation.”