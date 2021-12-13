Christmas lights stolen in spate of garden thefts in Marston Moretaine

Brazen thieves have targeted various gardens in Marston Moretaine and stolen Christmas lights.

And police are appealing to anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to get in touch.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We’ve received a number of reports of Christmas lights being stolen from addresses in Marston Moretaine and the surrounding area.

"Officers are currently investigating these and will review all lines of enquiry, including any CCTV or doorbell camera footage and where potentially stolen items are being sold online.

“It’s really important that criminal acts like this are reported to us. Not only does it mean we can investigate each case, but it also helps us piece evidence together and build an intelligence picture where incidents could be part of a series.

“Anyone who sees suspicious activity or suspects a crime is in action is encouraged to contact us straight away."