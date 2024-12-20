Central Bedfordshire woman fined for fraudulently claiming council tax discount

Statue of Justice on top of the Central Criminal Court building. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

A woman from Central Bedfordshire has been handed a fine after pleading guilty to fraudulently getting a discount on her council tax bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was ordered to pay £1,222 in fines, victim surcharge and costs after not telling Central Bedfordshire Council that her partner was living with her.

She was interviewed under caution following a tip-off to the council, and admitted her partner had moved into her property approximately three years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She did not tell the council about her change in circumstances and had fraudulently obtained a £5,141.75 reduction on her council tax bill.

She has also been told to repay the full amount of the council tax discount.

Cllr John Baker said: "We take instances of Council Tax fraud very seriously, and this prosecution once again demonstrates that the council's fraud team will leave no stone unturned when seeking out fraud and pursue legal action wherever possible. We encourage anyone who suspects Council Tax or benefit fraud to report it to us. It's easy to do, email [email protected]"