Celebrate Armed Forces Day with parade and festivities in Bedford town centre

A special Armed Forces Day honouring serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and military charities, is to be held on Sunday, June 29.

The event will commence with a grand Armed Forces Day Parade starting at 10am from De Parys Avenue, proceeding down the High Street, and culminating at Harpur Square.

Around 150 people will be taking part, including the Bedford Pipe Band, veterans, and other groups on foot, with approximately 10 to 15 bikers leading the way. The march is expected to take 15 to 20 minutes, providing a stirring spectacle for all who come to watch along the route.

At Harpur Square, the celebrations will continue until 4pm with stalls, activities, and an impressive display of around 15 military vehicles. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Armed Forces community, learn about military history, and enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere filled with pride and appreciation.

Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity, said: “Armed Forces Day is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and show our heartfelt gratitude to those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

“We are honoured to host this celebration in Bedford town centre, recognising the dedication, bravery, and sacrifices made by our service personnel, veterans, and their families. I encourage everyone to join us for the parade and festivities, and to take a moment to thank those who protect our freedoms.”

“Everyone is invited to line the High Street and visit Harpur Square to mark this important occasion. Whether a veteran, serving member, family, or supporter, your presence will help make this a truly special day for Bedford Borough.”

