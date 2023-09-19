CCTV per population: Bedford is one of the most watched areas in the UK
We feel safer already...
It’s estimated that the UK has 5.2 million CCTV cameras. But which areas are the most-watched in Britain?
Well, according to security experts at Get Licensed, Bedford ranks seventh.
With a population of 185,761 and 577 public space CCTV cameras, that works out at 31.06 CCTV cameras per 10,000 people.
And maybe, unsurprisingly because of this, Bedford has the fourth best crime-CCTV rate in the study at 0.043 – meaning it has ample CCTV coverage for the level of crime in the area.