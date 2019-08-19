CCTV footage of assault in Ampthill

Police would like to speak to this man following a serious assault in an Apthill pub.

At around 12.25am on Sunday (August 18) the victim was with a group of people near the entrance of The White Hart in Dunstable Street.

The man pictured in the CCTV footage used a glass to assault the victim, before leaving the premises.

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson, investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim with a number of injuries, so I would urge anyone who recognises the man in these images to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is asked to contact police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/47587/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.