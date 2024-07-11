Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released these images of a man they want to speak to about a burglary in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place last month and officers are hoping that the man will be able to help with their enquiries.

Bedfordshire Police said: "We appreciate that they are not the clearest photos, but we are hoping someone might recognise him. The man is heavily tattooed and appears to have hair buns.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online: https://orlo.uk/nkvl2 with the reference number 40/35517/24."