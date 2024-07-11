CCTV appeal following burglary in Bedford
Police have released these images of a man they want to speak to about a burglary in Bedford.
The incident took place last month and officers are hoping that the man will be able to help with their enquiries.
Bedfordshire Police said: "We appreciate that they are not the clearest photos, but we are hoping someone might recognise him. The man is heavily tattooed and appears to have hair buns.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online: https://orlo.uk/nkvl2 with the reference number 40/35517/24."