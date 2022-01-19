CCTV appeal following attempted robbery at Bedford supermarket
The incident happened last month in the run-up to Christmas
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:52 pm
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery.
The incident happened at around 8.25pm on Thursday, December 16 in Tesco’s car park in Riverfield Drive, Bedford.
If you have any information or dashcam footage, call police 101 and quote reference number 40/67653/21 or report it online