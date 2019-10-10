CCTV appeal after woman is attacked in Bedford car park

Police have released CCTV images after a woman was assaulted in a car park behind a Mill Street business premises.

The attack resulted in the woman falling to the floor and hitting her head.

Do you recognise this man?

It happened at around 3am on September 26 (Thursday).

PC Tom Graham, who is investigating this assault, said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he might have key information about this incident.

“If you recognise him please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or about the incident is asked to contact PC Graham through 101 or online reporting centre using reference number 40/55538/19.