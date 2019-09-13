CCTV appeal after firearm threats in Kempston

Police have released a CCTV image after people were threatened with a firearm on Tuesday, September 10.

The incident happened inside an address in St John’s Street at around 10am.

News

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information about the incident.

Detective constable Jay Watts, investigating, said: “This was obviously a frightening incident for those involved and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone in the area at the time may have seen something, or seen someone acting suspiciously in the days leading up to the incident.

“We believe the man in the CCTV photo could help with our enquiries, so I would urge them or anyone who recognises them to come forward.”

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone with any information can contact police via 101 or the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/52297/19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.