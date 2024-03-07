CCTV appeal after assault in Bedford

Police want to speak to these men
Do you recognise these men? Police have released these images of men they want to talk to after an assault in Bedford.

The attack happened on February 25, and police believe the men pictured may have information that could help the investigation.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory who was in the area at the time.”

Call 101 or report online quoting the reference 40/11282/24.