Caught on camera: thief found counting out cash from stolen charity box in Bedford

A PCSO – who found the thief in the stairwell of Allhallows car park – explained: “Thanks to some great work by the businesses and CCTV on the town centre radio link, I was able to conduct a search for the offender and from CCTV operators who provided me with his last location he was seen I was able to locate him in the stairwell of Allhallows car park, sat on the floor, next to the charity box and a quantity of cash in his posession.”