Caught on camera: thief found counting out cash from stolen charity box in Bedford

He’d pinched the charity box from a Mill Street shop

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th May 2023, 18:57 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 18:58 BST

CCTV captured the moment a thief was caught counting out the cash from a charity box he had stolen from a town centre shop.

A PCSO – who found the thief in the stairwell of Allhallows car park – explained: “Thanks to some great work by the businesses and CCTV on the town centre radio link, I was able to conduct a search for the offender and from CCTV operators who provided me with his last location he was seen I was able to locate him in the stairwell of Allhallows car park, sat on the floor, next to the charity box and a quantity of cash in his posession.”

They detained the crook until police officers arrest him.

The thief caught on cameraThe thief caught on camera
The PCSO added: “Always nice to catch somebody red handed in relation to such a despicable crime. Possibly further offences linked this individual to be dealt with.”