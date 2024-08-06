Caught on camera: Can you name any of these Bedford fly-tippers?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the council said: “We have invested in portable CCTV cameras for fly-tipping hotspots. We are sharing images from these cameras and ask for your help in identifying people we would like to speak to regarding these offences.”
The SIX pictures were all taken at Old Ford End Road, Bedford.
The council wants to speak to this man about fly-tipping in Old Ford End Road, Bedford, on June 22 (Incident ref 80366 - 22 June 2024) Photo: Bedford Borough Council
Council officers also want to a chat with this woman about fly-tipping in Old Ford End Road on June 6 (Incident ref 79173 - 6 June 2024) Photo: Bedford Borough Council
These people were also seen in Old Ford End Road, Bedford, on May 12. Do you recognise them? (Incident Ref 79291 - 12 May 2024) Photo: Bedford Borough Council
This person was seen in Old Ford End Road on May 20 and the council think she may also be the same person caught on camera on May 12 at the same location (Incident ref 79294 – 20 May 2024) Photo: Bedford Borough Council