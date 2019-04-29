Cash stolen by thieves breaking into parking meters in Bedford

Hundres of pounds have been stolen by thieves who have broken into a number of parking meters in the Ampthill Road area of Bedford.

The crooks drilled holes into the meters and emptied the cash boxes, causing significant damage with the meters being out of action.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “There have been several thefts from parking meters on and around Ampthill Road in the last month.

“Many such crimes have taken place across the Borough recently and have cost the taxpayer huge sums in lost revenue and repairing the damaged machines.

“We are working with our suppliers to get the machines repaired as soon as possible.

“The council is working with the police, but are asking the public if they have information to contact the Police or Council on 01234 718398.”