Car stopped by police with suspected cloned plates in Bedford was in fact stolen

A car which was stopped by police with suspected cloned plates was stolen in a burglary earlier in the year.

Officers from Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit stopped the car yesterday (Tuesday) and confirmed the identity had been changed before it was sold on.

The new keeper is helping with ongoing enquiries and the car has been recovered.

Most victims don’t realise their car has been cloned until they start receiving fixed penalty notices and speeding fines.