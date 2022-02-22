Cannabis plants seized in major police sting at EIGHT Kempston Hardwick houses

Six people have been arrested in connection with a series of theft and drug offences after a major operation in the early hours this morning (Tuesday).

Bedfordshire Police searched eight addresses in Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, linked to offences in Bedfordshire and elsewhere in the eastern region.

Police worked with British Transport Police, Bedford Borough Council and Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service during the sting.

The police sting this morning (Tuesday)

More than 100 police officers were involved in the operation, which also located suspected cannabis plants.

Five men and one woman, all in their 30s or 20s and from Kempston Hardwick, were arrested for a series of offences:

One man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug offences

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug offences

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug offences

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of theft

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court

All six remain in police custody for questioning, while police continue to carry out searches.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy, who led the operation, said: “We take all forms of theft and burglary extremely seriously and will not tolerate this in our communities.

“Today’s operation was carried out in a bid to obtain evidence over a series of offences and protect our communities from harm.

“We are committed to bringing offenders to justice and ensuring victims get the support they need. I would always encourage people to come forward – this is crucial if we are to run the kind of enforcement action we have seen today.”