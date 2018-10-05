Cannabis plants found in drugs bust in Chicksands

Bedfordshire Police has arrested two men following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Chicksands this morning (Friday 5 October).

The factory was discovered by heat source detectors on a police helicopter and a warrant was executed by officers at 9am.

Sergeant Rachael Welch, who led the team, said: “We found almost 70 plants in the property which were ready for cropping and we are really pleased to have removed the plants before they reached the drugs market.

“As a force we take offences involving possession and supply of drugs very seriously and are committed to stopping drug supply before it can have adverse effects on our community.”