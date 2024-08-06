A cannabis factory was discovered by the fire service and police after a blaze in the early hours of Friday (August 2).

Just before 4.30am, two fire crews were called to a two-storey house in Victoria Road – which joins Kempston with Bedford.

But, they got more than they bargained after discovering the property was being used as a cannabis factory and the police were called.

Both neighbouring properties were checked with gas monitoring and thermal imaging camera and thankfully, no fire or smoke had spread.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and jets to put out the fire and isolated the gas supply while UK Power Networks isolated the electricity. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it to us online or call 101, quoting reference 40/42755/24.”

There are some key signs to spot a property could be being used as a cannabis factory:

• Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

• Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

• Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

• Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator

• A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans

• Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting

• An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost