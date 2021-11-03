Cannabis factory discovered after fire breaks out in Kempston flat
Police get more than they bargain for when helping out firefighters
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:21 pm
A small cannabis factory was discovered in a flat in Kempston yesterday (Tuesday) lunchtime.
Police were called to support Beds Fire & Rescue at the blaze in St John's Street at about 12.30pm.
But, while managing the scene, officers were shocked to find a small cannabis factory made of 20 cannabis plants.
The cannabis factory and plants were dismantled this morning (Wednesday) and safely disposed of.