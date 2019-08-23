Can you help support young people stay on the straight and narrow in Bedfordshire?

A new initiative aims to help young people to stay on the straight and narrow – by giving them skills to work in online media.

Speak&Do is a multimedia firm formed by Bedford-born Yolanda Copes-Stepney.

And her plan is to raise £70,000 in 30 days from Crowdfunding, in order to offer opportunities for young people to learn about content creation and media production with the aim of steering them to training courses and further education.

The aim will be to work with young people from all backgrounds, including NEETs, at-risk youths and those who may be vulnerable to knife crime and gangs.

Yolanda said: “The initiative will be delivered by our network of media professionals, journalists, and influencers, in partnership with youth organisations who can apply to be involved.

“We’ll deliver workshops, talks and training opportunities as well as the chance to be on set and an integral part of the production process. The team and our influencers are really excited about it and can’t wait to get stuck into making new shows for YouTube and podcast.

“The experiences I had at Bedford Youth House are what set me on the path to my career and I hope that this inspires young people into a life in media as well.”

Speak&Do is now fundraising to cover the costs of delivering the programme.

Donate online at https://bit.ly/2zesXAs