"Callous" Bedford man posed as gardener to steal from 95-year-old woman with dementia

A man who posed as a gardener to steal from a pensioner with dementia has been jailed.

Edward Biddle, of Muswell Road, Bedford, let himself into the victim’s home on the morning of February 18.

The 51-year-old claimed he was a gardener and said the victim – a 95-year-old woman – owed him £120 for previous work.

And despite not having done ANY WORK, Biddle helped himself to £60 in cash.

He also asked the victim for her bank card and PIN so she could pay the rest of the money, but she didn’t know it.

CCTV cameras captured the exchange in Histon, near Cambridge, and the victim’s family reported Biddle to the police.

A month later – on March 20 – he let himself into the victim’s home again but this time was confronted by family members who spotted him on CCTV cameras and alerted a carer who phoned the police.

Biddle legged it but was later arrested after police identified him from the CCTV footage.

At Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for five years after admitting one count of burglary and theft, and one count of burglary with intent to steal.

DC Zoe Bramley said: “Biddle not only let himself into an elderly woman’s home, but also exploited her trust and vulnerability by taking her money for work he hadn’t done.

“The fact he came back a second time just shows how cold and callous he is. I’m pleased he’s now behind bars for his cowardly crimes.”