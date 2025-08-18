Bystander taken to hospital after violent fight breaks out on Bedford High Street
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being struck in the face during a violent fight.
The incident happened during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday). A fight broke out on the High Street between 3am and 4am which left a man needing hospital treatment.
The victim – who was not involved in the fight – was struck in the face by an object which had been thrown.
If you saw what happened or have any info, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting 220 of 17 August.